PDP To Ize-Iyamu: Obaseki Is Our Choice In Edo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the people of state have settled for Governor Godwin Obaseki in the Edo governorship election.

According to a signed press statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, their decision is based on the governor’s record of personal character and performance in office.

The party noted Ize-Iyamu’s goodwill message to Governor Obaseki on his 63rd birthday but pointed out to the APC candidate that the qualities of the governor which he listed best described their candidate.

“Our party also notes that Ize-Iyamu’s message came at the time Governor Obaseki was also receiving massive outpouring of solidarity messages from the people of Edo state, including APC leaders, who called to express their support for the PDP candidate.

“PDP appreciates Ize-Iyamu’s excellent description of the character traits of Obaseki. In line with his message, Governor Obaseki, has in the last four years, concentrated on unifying the state, doused political tension and remained completely focused on developing the state, which is the reason the people of Edo have collectively settled for his re-election.

“Even APC leaders, including the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had also testified to Governor Obaseki’s qualities including his testimony that “Obaseki had been part of the tradition, he knows the vision, he knows the mission, he knows the target, he knows the challenges and he knows how to overcome them”.

The PDP maintained that given such track record of performance, Governor Obaseki and the PDP are ready for a credible, issue-based and performance driven campaign.

“The demand of “high standard of behavior”, which Ize-Iyamu demands is therefore left for him and his APC to showcase.

“We call on Ize-Iyamu to look inwards and counsel his party, the APC, against its usual resort to violence, mud-slinging, electoral manipulations which had even started in their nomination process.

“We also urge the APC to be ready to accept defeat as the people had already settled for Governor Obaseki.”

The Peoples Democratic Party commended the people of Edo State, particularly the APC members who had decamped enmasse to the PDP, as they collectively stand behind Governor Obaseki in the election.