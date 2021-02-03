PDP To US: Help Us Beg Buhari To Protect Nigerians

The United States (US) and other countries have been urged to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive steps to protect Nigerians.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this known while expressing concern over escalated violence, terrorism and banditry ravaging the country.

Uche Secondus, the party’s National Chairman, spoke at a meeting with the Political Officer at the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Jerry Howard.

He accused the Buhari presidency of failing to demonstrate the capacity to protect the citizens.

The chairman disclosed PDP’s plan to organise a non-partisan national conference on security.

He said, “Everyday, our nation is confronted with reports of gruesome killings, kidnapping and unrestrained destruction across all parts of our country. As a party and patriotic citizens, we can no longer continue to watch.”

Secondus expressed anxiety over an impending food crisis in Nigeria due to insecurity.

The opposition leader advised Buhari to respond to calls for credible elections by making personal commitment towards accelerated amendment to the Electoral Act.