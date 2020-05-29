PDP Urges Buhari To Take Action Against Insecurity In The Nation, Condoles Tambuwal

The People’s Democratic Party PDP in a press release signed by the party’s national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan have expressed worry over the continuos insecurity in the country.

The party expressed anger over the incessant attacks by bandits in Sokoto State and the recent killing of over 74 persons in the state.

The party also mentioned the killings in southern Kaduna and despite the assurances made by the present administration no efforts have been put in place to put the situation under control.

PDP therefore urged Nigeria Ruler Buhari stand up and put an end to the Nation’s Insecurity issues.



The Party in its press statement also expressed their condolences to Governor Tambuwal and Kogi State as well as other states affected by the insecurity. See press statement below…

May 29, 2020

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expresses worries over the worsening insecurity in various parts of the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up, end the propaganda in his administration and take immediate decisive action to secure our nation.

“The PDP condemns the bloody attack by bandits who reportedly had field day ravaging communities including Garki, Dan Aduwa, Kuzari, Kutuma, all in Sabon Birni Local Government of Sokoto state on Wednesday’s night in an onslaught in which no fewer than 74 compatriots were killed.

“It is more distressing that bandits had reportedly taken control of some parts of the state and now hold courts and even grant permission and consent to residents before they can conduct weddings, naming ceremonies or operate their markets.

“The PDP also decried similar deadly attacks by bandits in Katsina, Southern Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Kogi and other states leading to the killing of many Nigerians despite assurances by the Federal Government.

“It is saddening that despite these manifest security lapses, killings and acts of insurgency in the country, President Buhari has failed to heed to demands by Nigerians asking him to rejig the nation’s security architecture and inject new blood into the system.

“Our party holds that the time has come for Mr. President to take a decisive action to address this ugly situation.

“The PDP condoles with Governor Tambuwal and the people of Kogi, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara states as well as all victims of such attacks in various parts of our country.