PDP Urges Leaders To Emulate Selflessness, Patriotism Of Ex-Lagos Gov, Lateef Jakande

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged leaders at all levels across the country to emulate the humility, patriotism, selflessness and life of service exhibited by first civilian governor of Lagos state and former minister of works, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Emulate Lateef Jakande, PDP Urges Leaders…Says He Was a Self-sacrificing leader” by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday.

PDP stated that it was saddened by the death of Alhaji Jakande, whom it described as a quintessential statesman; very prudent administrator and exceptionally self-sacrificing leader, whose life remains a true stencil and source of inspiration for younger generation of leaders.

The statement in part reads, “Alhaji Jakande’s leadership footprints remain indelible in his unprecedented development of Lagos state, including urban development, transportation, railways, road infrastructure, mass education, healthcare, economic empowerment as well as investment in mass housing infrastructure across Lagos state”.

“Indeed, Alhaji Jakande’s exceptional patriotism is demonstrated in his manifest spurn for materialism and sacrificing of his comfort for the benefit of the society. His reputation of using his personal vehicle and house, while serving as a state governor, demonstrates his persuasion that leadership is about serving the people and not for personal aggrandizements”.

Continuing, “Our party also recalls Alhaji Jakande’s patriotic role in the development of the Nigerian media industry especially in instilling professionalism as well as stabilizing the industry with the establishment of the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN)”.

“Describing Alhaji Jakande’s death as the exit of the last of first generation progressives, the PDP asserts that it is more saddening that he left at a time the nation needed his wealth of experience and wise counsel the most”.

“The PDP commiserates with the Jakande family, the government and people of Lagos state and prayed God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear the loss of one of her brightest patriots”. The Party stated.