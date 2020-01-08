PDP Vice chairman in Kogi State, Chief Kola Ojo, confirmed dead

The Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Bode Ogunmola, in Lokoja, on Wednesday, stated that Chief Ojo Kola slumped and died while playing lawn tennis.

Chief Kola Ojo who was in his late 60s hailed from Okoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of the state and was married and has four children.

He was a legal practitioner and had retired few years ago from the legal department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) before venturing into partisan politics, which led to his election as the zonal chairman of the party overseeing the Kogi West senatorial district comprising of seven local government areas of the Okun, the Yoruba speaking group and Lokoja and Kotonkarfe axis.

In September last year, he was re-elected.

He was a regular player of the Tennis game at the Sports Centre, Ogudu GRA, in Lagos where the incident happened about 5:55 pm.

The Sports Centre was said to be around his residence within the GRA.

He was pronounced dead by the doctors after he was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incidence occurred.

Mr. Bode Ogunmola described Chief Ojo as a “reliable pillar of the party.”

“He was until his death the Vice-Chairman of the party in Kogi West Senatorial district. He did his best to improve the fortunes of the party,” he added.

