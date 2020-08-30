PDP vs APC: Edo Guber Poll Will End Godfatherism, Says Orbih

Ahea of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Chairman of the State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, has said that the poll will put an end to godfatherism in the state.

Orbih stated this while speaking during the reelection campaign rally of Obaseki in Usen Ward 7, Ovia South West Local Government Area.

He urged voters to come out en masse to vote for the PDP to ensure the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to him, the reelection of Governor Obaseki will ensure the consolidation of successes recorded by the administration in the first term.

The campaign chair said the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leadership, in desperation, have resorted to importing thugs and arming youths with guns to cause violence in order to subvert the will of Edo people.

“It is clear that this election can’t be won by the number of thugs the APC has been importing into the state for the September 19 gubernatorial election. It is only the people that will decide who leads them,” he said.

Decrying the increasing attacks on supporters of the PDP by the APC, Orbih noted: “Recently, the APC attacked a council chairman in Owan; another party leader was also attacked in Agbede. The APC is not ready for this election; all they want to do is to instill fear in people so that they will not come out on election day to cast their votes. They also intend to snatch ballot boxes and disrupt voting in all the areas where their candidate is not popular.”

“No amount of violence and intimidation will scare the Edo electorate and make them stay away from their various polling units on election day.”

Also speaking, Governor Godwin Obaseki reassured the people of security ahead of the poll.

While promising to protect the electorate from attacks by “those that call themselves ‘lions’ and ‘tigers’”, he noted that “Lions and Tigers are supposed to be kept in the zoo and not allowed to live amongst the people.”