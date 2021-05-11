PDP Youth To Yahaya Bello: You’re A Big Disappointment

…Says Collapsed Kogi Bridge Indicative of Imprudent Leadership

Press Statement:

May 11, 2021



For reportdely stating that Nigerians are better off under the APC-led asphyxiating administration, the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, as a huge disappointment to the youth demography in Nigeria.

The PDP youth also knocked Governor Bello over the collapse of a bridge built by his administration just after one week of construction, noting that such is indicative of the shambolic state of governance in the state under an imprudent and manifestly misguided leadership.

The youths assert that the behavior, values and standards being manifested by the Kogi state governor, particularly in always seeking to justify the national retrogression and decay as well as failing to add his voice against the escalated violence under the APC administration, shows Governor Bello’s irredeemable insensitivity towards the plight of Nigerians, especially the youths.

It is shameful that Governor Bello chose to live in juvenile foolery and turn blind eyes to the fact that under the APC, our nation is plagued by a frightening 33.3 percent unemployment, out of which over 40 percent are youths; that Nigerians can no longer afford the basic necessities of life; that over 40 million businesses have closed shops; that our nation is fast becoming a large killing field overran by terrorists and that compatriots have become so despondent that they are now resorting to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

Moreover, it is most disgraceful that Governor Bello, who is going about with a pipe dream of governing Nigeria come 2023, could reportedly construct a bridge in his state with 10mm rods and still wants Nigerians to take him seriously.

Under Governor Bello, Kogi state has remained stagnated and the governor cannot point to any landmark development project he had conceptualized and executed since the inception of his administration.

What we now witness in Kogi are executive rascality, financial recklessness, economic hardship; a despairing citizenry and uncoordinated government.

Governor Bello’s activities in government constitute a colossal disservice to the youths as he has only succeeded in creating a huge doubt in the minds of Nigerians about the capability of our young ones for leadership position.

The PDP youths however implores Nigerians not to judge the Nigerian youth from the examples of people like Yayaya Bello.

Nigeria has a vast reservoir of resourceful, organized and focused young people that are excelling in diverse fields of endeavor and who are being rallied on the platform of our party, the PDP, for service to our nation at various levels.

The PDP youths demands that Yahaya Bello should face investigation at the appropriate time for using substandard materials to construct a bridge, thereby endangering lives in the state.

Yahaya Bello should also end his unnecessary Presidential showboating, which in any case, is nothing but a comic series for his leaders in the fizzling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Signed:

Hon. S.K.E. Udeh Okoye

National Youth Leader