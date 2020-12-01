PDP’s Chair Slams Gov Umahi Over Claims Of Borrowing N5bn To Fund Party’s Campaign

By Onwuka Gerald

The acting Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Fred Udogu has faulted claims by Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi that he was forced to borrow N5 billion to fund the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2015 Presidential campaign.

Udogu on Monday said that since the unpopular move of the governor to the ruling party, he has been spreading all kinds of unhealthy information so as to attract sympathy and justify his selfish move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) which did not get the support of major party stakeholders in the state.

The governor made the revelation during a meeting of stakeholders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi.

Reacting to the governor’s claims, he said, “All the governor has done since his move to the APC is spread lies and propaganda all in an attempt to besmirch PDP’s image and that of its members”.

“You see in politics, we don’t fight with firearms neither do we battle with knives; we instead infuse intelligence and critical thinking to issues like this. So please disregard the information”, he added.

You may wish to note that Governor Umahi few weeks ago moved from PDP to APC, a decision he said was based upon the manner the Southeast was being treated by the PDP.

Gov Umahi said when he was Deputy Governor of the state, an individual occupying high position from the Southeast arranged a N5bn loan for him to subsidize his Presidential desires and he had to sell his private properties to offset the loan.