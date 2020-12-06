PDP’s Dickson wins Bayelsa West By-election with 115,256 votes

By Adejumo Enock



Former Governor Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has emerged winner of Bayelsa West Senatorial District Bye-election.



Dickson polled a total of 115,256 votes in the just concluded election to defeat the All Progressive Congress, APC’s Candidate, Peremobowei Ebebi who polled a total of 17,500 votes.

The Former Governor defeated his Opponent with a large margin of 97,756 votes to become the Senator representing

Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The Senator elect was a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 until 2012 and he was the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State as Governor from 14 February 2012 to 14 February 2020.