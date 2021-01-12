PDP’s Financial Secretary Mourns Former Military Administrator, Condoles With Family

By Seun Adeuyi

The National Financial Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira, has commiserated with the family of late former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue states, Aminu Isa Kontagora, who died on Sunday night after a brief illness at a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Hon. MaiBasira in a statement on Monday, signed by his Media Aide, Saidu salihu Makun, described the deceased as an elder with an unrivaled disposition towards peace.

ChannelsTv quoted a close family member, to have said that the former military administrator died of COVID-19 related complications.

The statement reads, “Aside having served his country as former military Governor for Kaduna and Benue States, the late Col. Kontagora was a committed and dutiful party member, an elder with an unrivaled disposition towards peace, unity and accommodation of all persons irrespective of status and opinion.

“As Chairman of the Niger State PDP Elders Council, he demonstrated an unwavering determination to foster understanding and to the progress and development of this party even at it’s most trying times.

“Having served in numerous capacities on behalf of the Party, his recent contributions to the security and success of the 2018 Port Harcourt National (Presidential Nomination) Convention is unprecedented.

“In the now defunct PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo State 2020 Governorship Election where he was Chairman of the Sub Committee on Security, late Col. Kontagora exhibited admirable skill in relating with security agencies and coordinating security operations. In all, as a party, we have lost one of our most ardent voices for truth, discipline, unity, frankness and openness. The sad demise of Col. Kontagora should serve as a valid reminder to all that life is transcient and every living soul shall indeed test death.

“As party members, may we find comfort and solace in his many indelible legacies and contributions to the advancement of our party and the nation at large.

“We pray that Allah SWT grant him eternal rest in Jannah and bless his family with the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”