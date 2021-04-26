Peace Corps CG Commends Buhari’s Initiative In Tackling Insecurity

By Myke Agunwa

The commandant General of National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPEC), Dr. Chinedu Nneji has given kudos to the President Buhari led government for its efforts in tackling security challenges facing the country.

Dr.Nneji in a chart with journalists in Abuja during the weekend remarked that the president’s approach to security challenges has assisted in curbing the activities of criminal elements that planned to disrupt the existing peace and safety in the country.

While eulogizing the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nneji said, “If not the wisdom and high sense of responsibility displayed by the president, the enemies of peace would have made things more difficult for the people”.

The peace corps boss also extolled the military and other security agencies for their support to the president in discharging their duties diligently saying that the successes recorded in the fight against kidnappers, insurgency and other criminals activities was as a result of collaborative efforts between security agencies and the government.

He however noted that the National Unity and Peace Corps is determined to contribute useful intelligent report and other necessary measures that would assist in curbing security challenges in the country and appealed for the passage of the bill establishing the Corps for more result oriented.

Dr.Nneji said that the corps as advocate of peace has made various contributions in the improvement of peace and unity in different endeavours in the country and appealed for more encouragement and support by Nigerians.

NUPEC is a non governmental organisation with the primary purpose of assisting government in entrenching peace and unity among Nigerian youths.

The bill for the establishment of the Corps was passed by the 8th Senate but is suffered a setback as the President refused to assent to the bill.

However, the amended bill is currently before the National Assembly and has scaled through the second reading, awaiting public hearing or other legislative actions