PEC Item bank 2022 login – pecassessment.com

Lahore

Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has provided PEC item bank 2022 login on pecassessment.com to generate school papers. Schools have been instructed to prepare and print online papers from April 25 to May 8.

PEC has issued a letter to all chief executive officers of district education authorities regarding PEC item bank 2022 login. The letter reads:

As per schedule, PEC has enabled access of Item Bank System (IBS) for all public and private schools across all districts in Punjab. All districts are divided into two zones.

First zone includes Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, M B Din, Narowal, Rahimyar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Vehari. The teachers from these districts can access PEC item bank 2022 by clicking the link given below.

PEC item bank 2022 login Zone 1

Second zone includes Bhakkar, Chiniot, D. G. Khan, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, T. T. Singh. The teachers from these districts can access PEC item bank 2022 by clicking the link given below.

PEC item bank 2022 login Zone 2

PEC releases school based assessment schedule 2022