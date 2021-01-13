People Recruited Based on Sentiment Reason Nigeria is Not Working Today – Peter Obi

By Adejumo Enock

An Ex- Vice presidential candidate and Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has said the many individuals in various offices who were recruited based on sentiment is the reason why Nigeria is not working at the moment.

Mr. Obi who said this when he joined Governor Nyesom Wike to commission the Constructed Internal Road Phase 2 in Isiokpo, Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday said if an individual is to be recruited to any governmental position, it must be based on capacity and competence.

The Former Anambra state governor said this way of operating has to stop.

His words, “The reason Nigeria is not working today is that people have been recruited based on sentiments”.

“if we have to recruit you to be local government chairman, governor, vice president, president, and minister, it must be based on capacity and competence, which are viable not what we are doing now and the country is collapsing”.

Furthermore, he urged everyone who has been entrusted with the welfare of the people to give their all.