People who shout in church are selfish – Vector

February 17, 2020
 

Nigerian rapper, Vector has taken a swipe at people who believe that ”God will hear them more when they shout in church.”

According to the rapper, such act shows how selfish people are because they want God to answer them first. 

Vector tweeted; 

Why the hell do people shout in church believing God would hear them more. If anything, it shows how selfish we are cos the volume increases mostly cos the individual vuvuzela wants “God” to answer him/her first. That! My brethren, isn’t Christian. That’s competition.

Chuks Azotani


