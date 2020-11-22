Perpetrators Of The NPA HQ Attack Must Be Punished – Transportation Minister

By Adejumo Enock

Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, The Minister of Transportation has said the attack on Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters is disastrous.

He disclosed this during a tour of the NPA Headquarters on Sunday.

The Minister said the perpetrators of the Oct. 21 attack during the #Endsars Protests should be punished for their deed.

While Speaking, he said “The damage is disastrous. No matter how you want to vent your angers over police brutality, you don’t need to destroy people’s properties.

“I Was once a student, we did not take laws into our hands even when we were protesting.

Amaechi who said he partook in national protests during the time of Tai Solarin and in 1983 during the time of Babangida and Buhari added that as students they never destroyed People’s Property in a protest.

He Further expressed that it is legitimate to protest, but hiding under the guise of protest to destroy people’s public properties is illegitimate.

The Minister added that if the perpetrators are not punished, some others might want to repeat this crime in the future.

Furthermore, Amaechi said, ” I have made decisions that with the level of damage done here, NPA should be able to come forward to cabinet to ask for funds for the reconstruction of the place”.