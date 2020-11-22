Perpetrators Of The NPA HQ Attack Must Be Punished – Transportation Minister
By Adejumo Enock
Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, The Minister of Transportation has said the attack on Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters is disastrous.
He disclosed this during a tour of the NPA Headquarters on Sunday.
The Minister said the perpetrators of the Oct. 21 attack during the #Endsars Protests should be punished for their deed.
While Speaking, he said “The damage is disastrous. No matter how you want to vent your angers over police brutality, you don’t need to destroy people’s properties.
“I Was once a student, we did not take laws into our hands even when we were protesting.
Amaechi who said he partook in national protests during the time of Tai Solarin and in 1983 during the time of Babangida and Buhari added that as students they never destroyed People’s Property in a protest.