Peter Obi Congratulates Adesanya On UFC Win

Former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, who is also a former Governor of Anambra State, has praised Israel Adesanya for his victory against Paulo Costa at the UFC 253.

“Congratulations to StyleBender for a successful defence of his UFC middleweight title. Stand up for the champion!”, he tweeted.

Congratulations to @stylebender for a successful defence of his UFC middleweight title. Stand up for the champion! -PO #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/cyTwOiSJun — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 27, 2020

Adesanya retained his middleweight belt after flooring Costa in the 2nd round.

Adesanya defended his crown with ease scoring several leg kicks and a few punches to knock Costa out.

Atiku over the weekend tweeted, in a brief but cheering statement:

“Israel Adesanya just handed Nigeria its best 60th independence anniversary gift. Congratulations, champion”.

The UFC 253 fight, held on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, ended in an embarrassment for Costa who before the fight had boasted to take the crown from the Last Style Bender.

But it was Adesanya, a truly gifted and flamboyant fighter, who delivered on his promise of smashing the burly Brazilian, who was undefeated before the bout.

“In real life, I can feel it, he was slow,” Adesanya told ESPN after the fight. “He hit me on the ribs twice. He didn’t touch me on my face once.”

Speaking on the boast recently, Adesanya said:

Imagine if I was taunting as much as Costa after all that shit he was talking…

The amount of shit I would cop from the internets hahaha.

I’m still in the air, I ain’t even started yet.

He had all the preflight memes.

I’m gonna go in on his ass…oh wait 😂😂😂 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 27, 2020

Adesanya now has 20 victories from 20 MMA fights, and nine out of nine since he joined the UFC in 2018.

He is now tied with former middleweight champion Chris Weidman for the second-longest winning streak in the middleweight division of UFC and five victories behind Anderson Silva, the all-time middleweight leader with 13 consecutive victories.