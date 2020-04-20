Peter Obi Debunks Rumors Of Ownership Of 650 Million Naira Mansion

Former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi took to his official Twitter account to debunk social media initial rumor of the so called purchased 650 million naira Mansion in Enugu.

Obi further stated that he is currently living in Onitsha and has no interest in having houses outside Onitsha. He explained that the only buildings he is interested in are schools and hospitals. @PeterObi tweeted

“Contrary to the reports on social media, I didn’t buy any house in Enugu or elsewhere. I do not need a house outside of Anambra for now, and I am committed to living in my house in Onitsha. The houses I am interested in building, for now, are hospitals and schools. -PO “

