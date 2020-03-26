COVID19: Peter Obi Backs Atiku’s Stimulus Proposal

As the lockdown amid coronavirus management kicks in, Former Vice Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has given support to Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Atiku Abubakar, stimulus proposal.

“I believe elected public officials should relocate to their constituencies to mitigate the suffering of their people. This is a time for leaders of all persuasions to join hands for the common good,” Obi said in a tweet via his twiiter handle Thursday.

Atiku had asked the owners of the International Cancer Centre in Abuja to release their facility to regime as an isolation centre for the dreaded coronavirus.

He made this plea in tweet via his twitter handle, @atiku, following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country which has now reached 46 confirmed cases.

He urged the owners to convert their abandoned building into an isolation centre following the scarcity of well-equipped beds to manage the growing crisis.

