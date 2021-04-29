Peter Obi To Buhari: Nigeria Becoming Failed State, Seek Foreign Help

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has been advised to seek foreign help to solve insecurity issues in Nigeria.

Peter Obi, Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the advice on Thursday, noting that the nation is fast becoming a failed state.

Obi, in a tweet, called on Nigerians to come together irrespective of party affiliations to tackle insecurity, poverty and unemployment ravaging the nation.

His words, “We cannot allow the downward spiral to continue. The government should also urgently seek foreign help.

“All Nigerians, irrespective of party and other affiliations, should immediately join hands to tackle the spectre of insecurity, poverty and unemployment that are now ruling and ruining our dear country. We are fast becoming a failed state.”

The ex-Anambra State governor’s comment comes amidst killings in most parts of the country.

Lately, Killings, insecurity and the breakdown of law and order have been reported in many parts of the nation. From Anambra State to Kaduna, Yobe, Niger and Lagos States, there were reports of violence and bloodshed.