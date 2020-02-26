Petrol tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan highway bridge, FRSC provides traffic update

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said a tanker was engulfed in an inferno on the long bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan highway on Tuesday.

The Ogun FRSC Spokesperson, Florence Okpe, said Fire Service workers were invited to extinguish the inferno.

Okpe told DAILY POST that the tanker explosion impaired traffic and caused gridlock around the long bridge, which affected motorists especially those driving out of Lagos after closing from the day’s job on Wednesday.

She said the FRSC, in its efforts to cushion the effect on motorists, temporarily diverted traffic around OPIC, outwards Lagos to one lane of the inward Lagos bound traffic.

Okpe added that the nature of the crash, which involved inferno from a highly inflammable product, caused the affected road to be closed to traffic to prevent secondary fire affecting other motorists.

It was learnt that despite the rescue operation, which lasted till 0300am this morning, the inferno kept reigniting after extinguishing; a situation she said made removal of the debris difficult.

“Due to the ongoing rescue operations, traffic has been challenging and motorists not close to the Mowe, Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway or those travelling out of Lagos via the Long Bridge may for now avoid the Long Bridge to ease traffic management around the area.

“Alternative routes recommended to such category of motorists include those travelling from Ibadan to turn from Sagamu interchange into Abeokuta to connect Itori, Ifo up to Ota to connect Lagos by Iyana Ipaja.

“Those travelling out of Lagos this morning could use the Victoria Island by Ajah to Ijebu Ode to continue their journey.

“However motorists around the Mowe, Ibafo, Warewa axis, using the temporary diversion point on the Long Bridge should restrict their speed to maximum of 50 kilometers per hour, till out of the temporary diversion point, while the rescue operation continues.”

Source: DAILY POST