Petrol Tanker Explosion Claims 3 Lives In Ogun

By Onwuka Gerald

Three persons on Tuesday were confirmed to have been burnt to death as several others sustained injuries in a tanker explosion that happened in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Also, five vehicles and two motorcycles got razed in the explosion that happened around the Guarantee Trust Bank, Presidential Boulevard in Abeokuta.

Confirming the incident, the Director of the Ogun State Emergency Management Agency, Ige Olufolarin, revealed that the victims were burnt beyond recognition the moment the tanker exploded.

According to him, “Seven vehicles and five motorcycles were also burnt in the explosion.

“The incident ensued along presidential Boulevard, close Guarantee Trust Bank.

“It was gathered that the tanker which was coming from Sagamu-Siun-Oke-Mosan road, after climbing the overhead bridge lost control of the vehicle as it descended from the bridge”, Olufolarin stated.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the tanker hit a motorcycle that was in motion and rammed into some vehicles that was waiting for passengers at the end of the bridge.

The tanker immediately exploded and the fire immediately spread to other vehicles at the area.