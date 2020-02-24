Petroleum tanker spills content at Otedola bridge again

A tanker fully loaded with 40,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petroleum has discharged its content causing panic at the Otedola Bridge inward Berger, Lagos.

It was learnt that the tanker disconnected from the truck’s head and in the process spilled its

There was however no explosion as a result of the incident as emergency officials were swiftly mobilized to the scene.

The Lagos State Fire Service personnel and the state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials as well as officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were on ground to manage the situation.

It was observed that the LASEMA team was blanketing the spilled content to prevent explosion.

The incident has locked down the Lagos-Ibadan expressway as traffic gridlock piled up while the recovery operation was ongoing.

After spraying the spilled content, the emergency officials later transloaded the remnant of the petroleum product to another tanker.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said, “The articulated truck with registration number DKA 952 ZP loaded with 40,000 litres of premium motor spirit (petrol) detached from the truck head while driving inward Berger.

“No spillages or injuries were recorded. Transloading into another truck has been concluded while the accidented truck has been recovered off the road. The traffic gridlock has been restored and the operations concluded.”

BreakingTimes reports that Otedola bridge has become notorious with tanker accidents in recent times causing worries among members of the public especially motorists travelling on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway.