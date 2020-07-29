Philippe Coutinho Urged To Revive Football Career By Making England Move

Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho has been advised by the country’s legend, Rivaldo to join either Leicester, Tottenham or Arsenal to once more prove his class among footballing elites in the World.

Coutinho who is currently with the Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munchen, endured quite a frustrating spell at Barcelona. He will although be hoping to end the miserable spell with Football Club Barcelona.

Rivaldo stated that the midfielder needs game time and thinks he should return to England, where he occasionally entertain fans with his trickery and shooting abilities.

Ambassador Rivaldo also doubts that his country man, Coutinho can resuscitate his career in Barcelona, he should return to England where he got most recognition from.

“In England he showed he was one of the best there is, that is why I think that at Arsenal, Tottenham or Leicester, Coutinho will start regularly for any of these teams”, he added.