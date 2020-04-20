[PHOTO] #COVID19: Vedic Life Care Hospital Advises Visitors Within The Past 10 Days To Get Tested For Coronavirus

Vedic Life Care Hospital situated at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos has advised members of the public who visited their facility within the past 10 days to go on self-isolation and get tested for COVID-19.

This is coming after a patient discharged from the hospital and two staff members of the hospital tested positive to the viral disease.

The hospital has been temporarily shut down for decontamination and fumigation. Other staff members are currently being tested.

They have advised persons who visited the hospital within the past 10 days to do the needful in compliance with the National Center for Disease (NCDC) guidelines.

See the notice to the public which they released Today, April 20 below.