Photo: Dino Melaye Poses In Front Of His Fleet Of Luxury Cars

Flamboyant Nigerian politician Dino Melaye has once again given his followers on social media something to talk about following a new post on his official Instagram page.

The politician posted a photo in which he was spotted posing in his garage with his fleet of luxurious cars.

However, apart from the picture shared by him, what caught the attention of many was the caption that accompanied his post.

According to Melaye, the grace of the almighty God is sufficient for him. He stressed that God’s love for him establishes the reason why he is different.

Melaye while dropping a subtle shade for his naysayers stated that no formula can be used to decode an individual packed by God himself. He urged people that fall in such categories to stop trying.

“His grace is sufficient for me. His love establishes why i am different. No formular will decode one packaged by God. I advise stop trying,” he said.

See the post below:

Some of his followers flooded his comment section with mixed reactions. Read what they had to say below:

abbaamusakaraye: Senator you most fear God, because what are u doing for those biggest cars Is God doing

honiurable: “Impressive sir honorable Senator. Happy Sunday sir”

kefas_gyang_pam124: “Be careful of those mad dogs call EFCC, they hate to see someone’s progress”

ceo_kennywise: “And you still get mind posting all these, it might not be Nigeria money but how many people understand that with all these cars”

samzybankz_: “Daddy should i come and carry one old car? Maybe corolla or Camry”