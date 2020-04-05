PHOTO: Indian Police Wears #COVID19 Costume To Warn Indians To Stay Indoor

Indians seem to be defying social distancing protocol, following the lockdown of major cities, as a result of the coronavirus global pandemic. In a post shared on Twitter by Datastory teller, Norbert Elekes, an Indian police officer is pictured wearing coronavirus costume to warn people to stay indoor during the country’s lockdown.

See tweet:

Indian police officer wearing coronavirus costume to warn people to stay inside during the country's lockdown. pic.twitter.com/awGMeOvXCy — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 4, 2020

India reported 601 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to take overall numbers to 3,588 on Sunday. The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 3260, as many as 229 people were either cured of the disease and discharged, and one had migrated.

The death toll has now mounted to 99 in the country, according to the Worldometer data.The highest number of confirmed cases was reported from Maharashtra at 490, followed by Tamil Nadu at 485 and Delhi 445. Kerala has 306 positive cases so far, while the number of cases has gone up to 269 in Telangana and 227 in Uttar Pradesh.

The pandemic has killed over 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP . A total of 64,729 deaths around the world have been recorded