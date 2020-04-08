PHOTO: Mammoth Crowd Awaits Trains In Wuhan, China After Two-Month #COVID19 Lockdown Lifted

Yesterday, China ended its lockdown of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, as the city reemerges from a deadly outbreak that is now raging across the globe.

People were pictured waiting for trains in Wuhan, in a tweet by data storyteller, Norbert Elekes, via his Twitter handle, @NobertElekes.

See tweet/photo:

NEW: People waiting for trains in Wuhan after two-month lockdown lifted.



About 65,000 people already left the city. pic.twitter.com/TXue4X04sv — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) April 8, 2020

The metropolis of 11 million, where the coronavirus was first detected in December, had been sealed off from the outside world since January 23 in an unprecedented effort to contain the outbreak.

On Wednesday, healthy residents and visitors were finally allowed to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, with trains and flights resumed and highway entrances reopened.