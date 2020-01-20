Photos And Video: PDP Protest In Abuja Against Supreme Court Order

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday January, 2020, started a peaceful protest in an all black outfit, in the state’s capital.

Remember that on Saturday, the PDP directed that a peaceful, civil and non-violent protest, be held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday.

The Supreme Court had on January 14 nullified the electoral victory of the Imo State PDP governorship candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, in the March 2019 election,

It also held that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Hope Uzodinma, is the duly elected governor. It therefore directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the Certificate of Return it issued to Ihedioha and issue a new one to Uzodinma.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (retd), in a statement said the protest was approved by the PDP National Working Committee and directed by the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

According to him, the planned protest will be for the party to register its displeasure against the apex court’s judgement and the current state of affairs in Nigeria.

The protest took off from the party’s complex, popularly called Legacy House at Maitama, Abuja by 9am this morning…

See photos:

More Details and video coming soon….