PHOTOS: Another dilapidated primary school in Kebbi where pupils sit on bare floor

by on February 17, 2020
 

George Onmonya Daniel on Monday, posted photos of a dilapidated primary school in Suru, Kebbi state, where pupils sit on bare floor to learn.

“State of public schools across KEBBI State. This school is in SURU, Kebbi State. Do we have anyone in the house who knows the Kebbi State Governor?” he asked.

This is coming barely two weeks after one Muhammed Mubarak shared photos of the dilapidated Bayan Tsaha Model primary school in Birnin Kebbi. 

Photos of another dilapidated primary school in Kebbi where pupils sit on bare floor
