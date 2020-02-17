0 comments

PHOTOS: APC youths stage protest at party headquarters, demand Oshiomhole’s sack

by on February 17, 2020
 

Youths of the ruling party APC are currently staging a protest in front of the party’s National headquarters in Abuja, demanding the sack of the party’s incumbent National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Carrying placards with inscriptions calling for Oshiomhole’s sack, the protesting youths under the aegis of Concerned APC Youths, say Oshiomhole should be sacked because the party has lost more states under his leadership.

See more photos of the protesting youths below.

Chuks Azotani


