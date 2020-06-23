[PHOTOS] As Phase Two Of Port Harcourt Refining Company Rehabilitation Continues

Ahmed Dikko, Managing director, Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited– a subsidiary of NNPC– on Tuesday posted tidbits of the ongoing phase 2 of a rehabilitation project for the PHRC.







In a statement issued on his official Twitter account, Dikko said:

“In preparation for PHRC rehabilitation project phase 2, I inspected our Jetty A and B platforms where I received briefings from the Jetty Superintendent on throughput operations and level of readiness as well as security architecture of the Jetty”.

Dikko said the PHRC has enjoyed a cordial working relationship with Nigerian Security agencies, as well as the support of relevant stakeholders.

“I commend the excellent working relationship and synergy of all security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the protection of our critical national asset”, he said.

