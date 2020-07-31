Photos As President Buhari Observes Eid-el-Kabir With Family; Felicitates With Nigerians

“I observed the Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with my family, this morning, in keeping with the advisories from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. Once again I wish us all a safe and happy Eid. Eid Mubarak”, Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari said in a social media statement, while marking the Eid-el-Kabir celebration on Friday.

The president shared photos as seen below:

The President further wished Nigerian Muslims “a happy and fulfilling Eid El Kabir celebration”. He opined that adherents to the Islamic religion, can create the greatest impact by “putting into practice the noble teachings of our religion. We must put the fear of God in our daily activities in order to make our society better”, he said.

He reiterated the importance of adherring to the guidelines set as measures against Covid19, saying they are dictated by necessity in order to safeguard public health, and should not be perceived as an infringement on people’s right to worship.

“These are challenging times for the entire world; COVID-19 has had devastating adverse impact on every aspect of our lives”, he said.

“The preventive guidelines we have introduced to contain the spread of the Coronavirus have unfortunately limited people’s freedom to gather and worship in large numbers in Mosques and Churches. I call for continued patience and understanding from all. We will overcome this pandemic”, he stressed.