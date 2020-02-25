0 comments

Photos: Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez Honor Kobe And Gigi Bryant With Nail Art

by on February 25, 2020
 

Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant with their nail art as they attended their memorial ceremony.

The memorial ceremony for Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant held on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Beyonce, who performed to open the event, had her nails done to honor Kobe and Gigi. On the nails one of her hands was written the word “Kobe” and on the other hand, “Gigi” was spelt out. She also painted her nails in purple to reflect one of the Lakers’ team colours.

Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant with their nail art (photos)
Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant with their nail art (photos)

Jennifer Lopez also honored Kobe and Gigi by etching their basketball jersey numbers, “24” and “2” on the index finger of each nail. 

READ  Understanding AI, TI Conspiracy against multicultural, multiethnic Nigeria  
Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant with their nail art (photos)

Priyanka Chopra was also not left out. She honored Kobe by getting his jersey number “24” on her nail.

Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant with their nail art (photos)

Breaking News, BT Entertainment, International, Nation, World


Jacinta Iroro


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 