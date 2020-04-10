PHOTOS: Bodies Buried in Hart Island, New York as Death Toll Rises

Contract labourers were seen digging and burying caskets of Covid19 death victims, some of which had names on them in New Yorks Hart Island on Thursday April 9th.

This happens as a result of the number of deaths that have occurred during this pandemic. The city’s death toll is now at 4,778. The total number of people infected in the city is 87,725.

Since the 19th century, the city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family is unable to arrange a funeral , although about 25 bodies are buried there once a week by prisoners but that number has increased since New York recorded the highest number of Covid19 victims.

They now bury over 2 dozens of body on the island per day ,5 days a week.



















