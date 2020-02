Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, and National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole visited Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

This is the first time the governor is meeting the president after the supreme court set aside the victory of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Below are photos: