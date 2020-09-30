PHOTOS: Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting, Swears In Four Newly Appointed Permanent Secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

During the meeting at Council Chamber, State House, Abuja, the President swore in four newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.









The permanent secretaries include James Sule from Kaduna State, Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi State, Mrs Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers State and Mr Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara State.

Top government officials including Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Retired Babagana Monguno.

Others joined the meeting virtually from their different offices.