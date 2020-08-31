0 comments

(Photos): Buhari Receives Pastor Adeboye At The State House 

President Muhammadu received the audience of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the State House in Abuja.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmed disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.

Bashir, however did not disclose details of the meeting.

The 78 year old Pastor Adeboye is the leader of one of the largest churches in Nigeria popularly known for his gentle and meek disposition.

Photos below;

