PHOTOS: Buhari Washes His Hands To Prevent Contracting #COVID19

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari is leaving no stone unturned in taking preventive measures against the dreaded coronavirus.

In pictures released by the his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad, the ruler is watching his hands.

See photos:

Bashir tweeted:

“Since there is no vaccine against #coronavirus yet, the only way to keep away from the virus is to stay at home and be washing your hands regularly. President @MBuhari shows the way, #StayAtHome and wash your hands as many times as you can. Join him and take #SafeHandsChallenge”

