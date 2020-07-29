PHOTOS: Clergyman ‘Reburies’ George Floyd In Imo State

Pastor Humble Okoro, a Nigerian clergyman based in Imo State, has reportedly carried out a funeral service for late George Floyd.

It was learnt that Pastor Okoro said he had done his homework of tracing the root of the late American’s root to Imo state.

He was quoted to have said: “I have traced the ancestral root of George Obinna Floyd to Umuoffor kindred in Obokwu obibi Aboh Mbaise Imo State and I feel so happy now that we have reburied him alongside with his ancestors.”

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was arrested on May 25 by Minneapolis police officers, after a convenience store employee called 911 and told the police that he had bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Seventeen minutes after the first squad car arrived at the scene, Floyd was unconscious and pinned beneath three police officers, showing no signs of life, leaving him unable to breathe, even as he and onlookers called out for help.

The day after Floyd’s death, the Police Department fired all four of the officers involved in the episode.

Below are photos from the Imo funeral: