[PHOTOS] #COVID19: Are Lagosians Truly Obeying The Lockdown Order?

A picture has emerged online displaying the gridlock on 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos State, this morning.
Recall, that barely 1 week ago, due to increase in COVID-19 cases across some states of the federation, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown period in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun by 2 weeks.
This morning, a social media influencer, Kemi Ariyo posted pictures of the gridlock on the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos.
She tweeted:
Traffic on 3rd mainland bridge this morning.— Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) April 20, 2020
Now the question on most people’s mind will be: “Where are these number of persons headed to? Is the lockdown order still being enforced in Lagos?”
Lagos, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria has recorded a total number of 376 cases.