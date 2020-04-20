[PHOTOS] #COVID19: Are Lagosians Truly Obeying The Lockdown Order?

A picture has emerged online displaying the gridlock on 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos State, this morning.

Recall, that barely 1 week ago, due to increase in COVID-19 cases across some states of the federation, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown period in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun by 2 weeks.

This morning, a social media influencer, Kemi Ariyo posted pictures of the gridlock on the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos.

She tweeted:

Traffic on 3rd mainland bridge this morning.



Nigerians and their leaders are GOATS. Ewure! pic.twitter.com/RJZ27NyZ68 — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) April 20, 2020

“Traffic on 3rd mainland bridge this morning.

“Nigerians and their leaders are GOATS. Ewure!”

See photos below.

Now the question on most people’s mind will be: “Where are these number of persons headed to? Is the lockdown order still being enforced in Lagos?”

Lagos, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria has recorded a total number of 376 cases.