Governor Mike Sonko of Nairobi, Kenya has begun the distribution of food packs along with the much talked about bottles of Hennessy to residents as emergency assistance during the coronavirus outbreak in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Africa Facts Zone shared pictures of the food packs and hennessy on Twitter.

