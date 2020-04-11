[PHOTOS] #COVID19: Wema Bank Donates Relief Materials Directly, As Against Cash Donations By Other Donors To The Regime

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Wema Bank of Nigeria has commenced the distribution of relief materials directly to individuals in affected states of the country, as against cash donations to the regime by other donors.

The materials, BreakingTimes understands will serve as a palliative measure to help lessen the plight of vulnerable members of the society who were ordered to stay at home as part of precautionary measures to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19 in the affected states and the country as a whole.

A twitter user, Deji_OoniAbj, shared pictures of the donations with the caption: “Wema Bank has done what they thought was rocket science.”

