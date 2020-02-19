PHOTOS: E-Money gives out cars to his staff on his birthday

Nigerian businessman, E-Money who got a year older today February 18 gave out cars to his staff in celebration of his birthday.
He described his staff as the “people that have been keeping his business going.”
Sharing photos of himself with his staff during the presentation of the cars, E-Money wrote;
It’s my birthday!!!!
What better way to celebrate than to bless some of the people who have been keeping my business going… Thanks to this amazing staff of the Fivestar group for all that they do,
Remember to be diligent in all that you do because your hard work will surely pay off one day..