[PHOTOS] Easter: Gov Sanwo-Olu And His Wife Worship Online Amid #COVID19 Lockdown

Following the lockdown implementation in Lagos State due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to Twitter to share pictures of himself and his wife “worshipping online for #Easter”

“My wife and I worshipped online for #Easter, praying for our family, Lagos and Nigeria. Easter offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation as we face these extraordinary times together.“

My wife and I worshipped online for #Easter, praying for our family, Lagos and Nigeria.



Easter offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation as we face these extraordinary times together.#StayAtHome#Social_Distancing pic.twitter.com/a9bsXUCQHO — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 12, 2020