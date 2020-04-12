0 comments

[PHOTOS] Easter: Gov Sanwo-Olu And His Wife Worship Online Amid #COVID19 Lockdown

by on April 12, 2020
 

Following the lockdown implementation in Lagos State due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to Twitter to share pictures of himself and his wife “worshipping online for #Easter”

He captioned the images as thus:

My wife and I worshipped online for #Easter, praying for our family, Lagos and Nigeria. Easter offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation as we face these extraordinary times together.

See tweet and photos:

LagosSanwo-Olu

Seun Adeuyi


