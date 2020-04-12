[PHOTOS] Easter: Gov Sanwo-Olu And His Wife Worship Online Amid #COVID19 Lockdown

Following the lockdown implementation in Lagos State due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken to Twitter to share pictures of himself and his wife “worshipping online for #Easter”
He captioned the images as thus:
“My wife and I worshipped online for #Easter, praying for our family, Lagos and Nigeria. Easter offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation as we face these extraordinary times together.“
See tweet and photos:
