Photos: Fans Are Unimpressed With Blac Chyna’s New Look

Blac Chyna shared new photos of herself and her followers were far from impressed.

The mother-of-two took to her Instagram to share photos from her look to the Oscar Awards. But, she looks different from her usual self and her new look was not well received.

Followers asked what she has done to her face and some advised her to go back to how she used to look.

Some even suggested that she stops posting photos of herself looking like that.

Below are a few comments.