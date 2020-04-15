PHOTOS: FCCPC Seals Off Med Contour Amid Ongoing Investigation Into Possible Patient Rights Violation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed off Med Contour Cosmetic Clinic in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos state.

In a letter served to the owner of the clinic, Dr Anu Fella, FCCPC indicated that they have opened an investigation into Med Contour’s potential violation of patient rights under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) and Sundry Enactments.

Recall that Popular twitter influencer known as Omohtee called out Dr Anu on Instagram after after her plastic surgery went wrong. She alleged that the plastic surgeon had left her to battle for her life.

Also, early last year, it was alleged that Med Contour killed, Nneka Miriam who died on February 3, 2019 after 31 days in Comma following a fat transfer surgery.