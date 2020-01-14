Photos: Fela’s Statue Taken Down by Lagos State Government

Two years after former Governor of Lagos state Akinwunmi Ambode commissioned a statue of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti at Allen Avenue in Ikeja, the monument has been pulled down by the state’s government.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile who confirmed that the statue has been pulled down, said the roundabout where the statue was situated made the list of four roundabouts identified by the current administration as the major cause of gridlock in the state.

Other roundabouts that causes gridlock in the state were said to be located at Ikotun, Lekki-Epe expressway and Maryland. Akosile also told newsmen that the artwork will be relocated to a spot where it won’t cause traffic jam.

See before and after pictures of space where the statue was taken down.