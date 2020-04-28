PHOTOS| First Lady Aisha Buhari Donates PPE To Health Care Workers Through ‘Mask For Nigerian Medics’ NGO

The First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Buhari through her organisation Future Assured which aims at improving the well being of women and children through advocacy, community mobilisation and health promotion donated some personal protective equipments.

The first lady in her bid to to reach out to more health workers across the country made this donation to the ‘Mask For Medics” NGO who in turn will make it available to health workers in the frontline.

This was confirmed by the personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmed on his Twitter account where he shared photos of the equipments being donated. See photos below

The First Lady, @AishaMBuhari through her @FutureAssured, reaches more Healthcare Workers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), as she donates medical items to an NGO, “Masks for Nigerian Medics”. pic.twitter.com/sL4rkthewH — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 28, 2020