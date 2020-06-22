PHOTOS: Gov Ayade’s Special Adviser Allegedly Tortures People With Fire Over Bad Dream

The Special Adviser to the Cross River Governor on Forestry Security, Thomas Obi Tawo aka General Iron, has come under scrutiny, following an accusation of him been ordering the torture of some persons he saw harming him in his dream.

Agba Jalingo, a popular journalist in Cross River, shared the information with photos of those that sustained grievous injury after being tortured allegedly on Tawo’s orders.

According to Jalingo, the incident occurred in Boki Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The journalist took to twitter, on Sunday evening, to reveal this.

In his words: “The atrocities of Thomas Obi Tawo, aka General Iron in Boki LGA of Cross River state. He is Governor Ayade’s Special Adviser on Forestry Security. He dreamt that this people fought with him in his dream and he picks them from their houses and burn them with fire till they confess.”

Below are photos as shared by Jalingo: